Pinnock recorded eight tackles (seven solo), including a sack, in Sunday's loss to the Saints.

Pinnock tied for the team lead in stops, with one of his tackles being a sack of Derek Carr in the second quarter. It was the safety's second sack of the season and New York's only sack of the contest. Through 14 games, Pinnock has tallied a career-high 77 stops (54 solo) along with a forced fumble and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.