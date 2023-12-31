Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic reports that Pinnock was seen wearing a walking boot following Sunday's 26-25 loss to the Rams and the safety told reporters after the game that x-rays came back clear.

Pinnock sustained the foot injury in the first quarter and did not return to the contest. He'll have an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the issue but told reporters that he was feeling alright. Pinnock finished Sunday's contest with two tackles.