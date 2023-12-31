Pinnock (foot) has been ruled out from returning to Sunday's clash against the Rams, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Pinnock hurt his foot in the first quarter and has since been ruled out from returning. Prior to his exit, he recorded a pair of solo tackles. Dane Belton has taken over at strong safety in Pinnock's absence.
