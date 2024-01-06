The Giants placed Pinnock on the injured reserve list Saturday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Pinnock sustained a toe injury in Week 17 against the Rams. He was ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Eagles on Friday and was placed on IR one day later. In his third year in the NFL, Pinnock registered career highs with 85 tackles (59 solo), including 2.0 sacks, six passes defended and two interceptions while adding two forced fumbles and a defensive touchdown over 16 games.