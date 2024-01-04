Pinnock (toe) was considered to be a non-participant at the Giants' walkthrough Wednesday.
Pinnock suffered a toe injury in New York's narrow loss to the Rams in Week 17, forcing him to exit the contest in the first quarter, so his absence Wednesday isn't a major surprise. The safety will have two more chances to practice this week ahead of the Giants' final contest of the year Sunday versus the Eagles.
More News
-
Giants' Jason Pinnock: X-rays clear on foot•
-
Giants' Jason Pinnock: Won't return to Week 17 contest•
-
Giants' Jason Pinnock: Sustains foot injury•
-
Giants' Jason Pinnock: Secures team's lone sack Week 15•
-
Giants' Jason Pinnock: Picks off Love in Week 14•
-
Giants' Jason Pinnock: Upgrades to full practice Thursday•