Pinnock (toe) won't play in Sunday's season finale against the Eagles, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

The toe injury that knocked Pinnock out of the Week 17 loss to the Rams will also keep him from playing Week 18. The 24-year-old safety will finish his third NFL season with 85 tackles (59 solo), two sacks, two forced fumbles and six passes defensed. The latter total includes two interceptions, one of which Pinnock returned 102 yards for a touchdown.