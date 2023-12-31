Pinnock (foot) is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Rams, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Pinnock recorded two tackles (none solo) prior to exiting in the first quarter due to a foot issue. Per Dan Duggan of The Athletic, 2022 fourth-rounder Dane Belton stepped in to replace Pinnock.
More News
-
Giants' Jason Pinnock: Secures team's lone sack Week 15•
-
Giants' Jason Pinnock: Picks off Love in Week 14•
-
Giants' Jason Pinnock: Upgrades to full practice Thursday•
-
Giants' Jason Pinnock: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Giants' Jason Pinnock: Returns INT for TD against Miami•
-
Giants' Jason Pinnock: Racks up 13 tackles in victory•