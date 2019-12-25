Play

The Giants list Ellison (concussion) as a limited participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

New York isn't holding a practice on Christmas Day, but Ellison's limited listing implies that he still hasn't been cleared to take contact. With the concussion having sidelined Ellison for the Giants' past five games, he's facing an uphill battle to clear the NFL's five-step protocol for head injuries ahead of Sunday's season finale versus the Eagles.

