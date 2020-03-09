Rhett Ellison: Retires from NFL
Ellison (concussion) is retiring from football.
Ellison missed the final six games of 2019 after suffering a concussion in November. He had previously missed Week 17 in 2018 while recovering from concussion symptoms, so it shouldn't come as any surprise to see the 31-year-old tight end choose retirement. The Giants are left with Evan Engram and Kaden Smith at the top of their depth chart, while Ellison finishes his NFL career with 118 catches for 1,189 yards and seven touchdowns in 113 regular-season games. He was mostly known for his run blocking but also displayed flashes of pass-catching ability when Engram missed time with injuries the past few years.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
XFL DFS Week 5 picks, strategies
Ben Gretch gives you his picks and strategies for Week 5 XFL DFS contests.
-
Dynasty rankings, rookies, and more
Looking for all of the Dynasty Fantasy Football and 2020 NFL Draft content currently at CBS...
-
Cam Akers Prospect Profile
Cam Akers had a good college career, but it could have been better if not for coaching changes,...
-
Players who could change teams for 2020
Here's a gander at who might be changing teams — and/or getting paid — this offseason.
-
Heath's Busts 1.0
Heath Cummings names his early busts for the 2020 season.
-
Heath's Sleepers 1.0
Heath Cummings has nine players the industry is sleeping on early in the 2020 offseason.