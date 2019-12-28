Play

Ellison (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Friday.

Ellison had previously been ruled out for Sunday's season finale against the Eagles but his placement on injured reserve allows the Giants to promote defensive tackle Chris Slayton from the practice squad. With Evan Engram (foot) out, Kaden Smith and Scott Simonson figure to account for all of the tight end snaps against the Eagles.

More News

