Play

Ellison (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Washington, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Ellison appeared on track to retake the field this weekend after putting in a full practice Wednesday, but he was downgraded to limited participation Thursday and will miss his fifth straight contest. Kaden Smith is primed to serve as New York's No. 1 tight end again Sunday.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends