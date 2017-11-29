Okwara was added to the Reserve/Injured, designated for return list Tuesday, per the NFL media site's transaction log.

Okwara is a candidate to return to the active roster after being placed on the IR over a month ago. Once the defensive end begins practicing, the Giants will have to decided if they want to activate him. Look for more updates to come over the next several weeks.

