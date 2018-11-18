Giants' Saquon Barkley: Dismantles Bucs in Week 11 win
Barkley rushed 27 times for 142 yards and two touchdowns and hauled in two of three targets for 10 yards and another touchdown in the Giants' 38-35 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.
Eli Manning completed 95.0 percent of his passes, but he was still overshadowed by Barkley's exploits, which included career highs in carries and rushing yards. The 2018 second overall pick added his first receiving score since Week 5 against the Panthers, even as his reception total equaled his lowest since the opener. Barkley's usage figures to remain sky high when the Giants tangle with the Eagles in a Week 12 divisional road battle.
