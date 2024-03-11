Barkley and the Eagles have reached agreement on a three-year, $37.75 million contract that could be worth up to $46.75 million and includes $26 million fully guaranteed at signing, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

While the dollar amounts in initial contract reports are suspect, Schefter was specific about all the key details on this one. The Eagles have upgraded their offense by swapping out D'Andre Swift (Bears) for Barkley, who figures to have the best offensive line of his career after spending six years with the division-rival Giants. QB Jalen Hurts' proficiency as both a scrambler and short-yardage runner takes away some of the receiving and TD production that might otherwise go to a running back, but the Eagles will surely make Barkley a priority after signing him to a large contract, and at the very least it should be a good situation for piling up rushing yards.