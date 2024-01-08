Barkley carried the ball 18 times for 46 yards and two touchdowns and caught both his targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Eagles.

The running back led the charge in the upset win, scoring two-yard and three-yard TDs in the second quarter as the Giants raced out to a 24-0 lead before halftime. Barkley failed to reach 1,000 rushing yards on the season, finishing with 962 yards on 247 carries for a lackluster 3.9 YPC, but he ended the campaign on a high note with five rushing TDs in the last five games. The 26-year-old will be one of the more attractive free-agent options at his position this offseason.