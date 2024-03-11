The Eagles and Texans are interested in signing Barkley, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.

While numerous other teams presumably have some level of interest, it sounds like Houston and Philadelphia are among the more serious candidates at the start of the free-agent negotiating period Monday afternoon. Barkley is widely viewed as the best RB among a strong group of free agents at the position, though it seems D'Andre Swift (Bears) and Tony Pollard (Titans) are ahead of him when it comes to reaching verbal agreements with suitors. Barkley figures to come out ahead of them financially, of course.