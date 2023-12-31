Barkley rushed 12 times for 39 yards and caught three of six targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 26-25 loss to the Rams.

Barkley was held in check on the ground, posting his second-lowest rushing yardage total of the season. He could have had a bigger game as a pass catcher; Tyrod Taylor threw behind a wide open Barkley on what would have been a go-ahead two-point conversion in the fourth quarter, and Barkley had a drop with plenty of green grass in front of him on New York's final drive, which ended in a missed field goal. Barkley needs 84 rushing yards in Week 18 against the Eagles to reach 1,000 for the fourth time in six NFL seasons.