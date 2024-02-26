The Giants will discuss a new contract with Barkley but aren't expected to use their franchise tag on him, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schefter reports that there are no teams planning to use tags on RBs, including the three -- Giants (Barkley), Raiders (Josh Jacobs), Cowboys (Tony Pollard) -- that did so last offseason. In addition to those three, the 2024 free agent class includes six other RBs that got at least 200 touches this past season (Derrick Henry, Austin Ekeler, D'Andre Swift, Devin Singletary, Ezekiel Elliott and Gus Edwards). Some of those guys may re-sign with their current teams before the start of the new league year, but most figure to hit the open market. It would cost the Giants about $12.1 million to tag Barkley for a second straight year.