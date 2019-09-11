Giants' Sterling Shepard: Fits in some jogging Wednesday

Shepard (concussion) was spotted jogging at Wednesday's practice, Ryan Dunleavy of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Shepard entered the concussion protocol in the aftermath of the Giants' Week 1 loss at Dallas. With a number of phases to get through to receive clearance to play, his activity level in practice will be one to watch as the week goes on. In the end, Wednesday's injury report will reveal how much he was able to participate, if he does at all.

