Shepard caught one of four targets for a two-yard touchdown in Sunday's blowout Week 10 loss to Dallas.

Shepard was shut out in the receiving department until he caught a two-yard touchdown toss from Tommy DeVito on a fade toward the corner of the end zone with six seconds remaining in the contest. The catch was just his fifth of the campaign, as he's played a very minimal role in the Giants offense this season. Shepard did see a season-high four targets Sunday, though they all came on New York's final drive of the contest when the outcome had long been decided. With that context, there's little reason to expect the veteran wideout to work his way into a more prominent offensive role, especially with the Giants ranking among the league's worst passing teams and looking ahead to a top draft pick rather than a playoff push.