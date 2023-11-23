Shepard (hip) was a full participant at Thursday's practice, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.
Shepard's full participation comes one day after logging a limited workload. Barring any setbacks, he looks on track to suit up in Sunday's matchup with the Patriots. The pass catcher has seen more playing time in recent weeks, but is still seen as the third or fourth option at best in New York's receiving roation.
