Shepard hauled in three of five targets for 18 yards and carried once for six yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Eagles. Shepard ended the regular season with 10 catches on 22 targets for 57 yards and a touchdown over 15 games. He added a six-yard rush and a 10-yard punt return.

After playing in just 10 contests over the previous two campaigns due to an Achilles tear and a torn ACL, Shepard was able to stay healthy in 2023. However, he was relegated to a role near the back of New York's receiver depth chart and played fewer than one-third of the team's offensive snaps in all but one of his 15 appearances. In a testament to his limited role on offense, his modest numbers in Week 18 represented one of his better stat lines of the season, as Shepard finished the campaign with just 10 catches for 57 yards and one touchdown on 22 targets. The Giants seemed to acknowledge that Shepard's 2023 season would be his swan song with the franchise, as he was the final player out of the tunnel for pregame introductions in Week 18. Shepard will turn 31 years old in February and is expected to attract limited interest in free agency this offseason.