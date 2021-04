The Giants used the 20th overall pick on wideout Kadarius Toney, making for an even more crowded receiving corps.

The Giants were already deep at the position with Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton, but Toney's routes are likely to overlap even more with Shepard's. Moreover, Evan Engram and pass-catching tailback Saquon Barkley should get their share of looks too. There are suddenly a lot of mouths to feed in this offense.