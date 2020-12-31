Shepard (rib) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
The Giants' injury report was replicated for a second straight day, which left Golden Tate (calf) as a non-participant and tight end Evan Engram (calf) as limited. There's no reason to believe Shepard is in danger of missing Sunday's regular-season finale against the Cowboys, especially with a playoff berth on the line. Friday's practice report will give a sense of the wide receiver's ability to suit up this weekend.
