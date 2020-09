Crowder (hamstring) is inactive for Monday's game versus the Steelers, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Crowder was limited during practice all week but couldn't shake off his hamstring injury. It's unclear what role Crowder will have once he's healthy, but the Giants could have a decent amount of faith in the rookie seventh-rounder since they cut LB Ryan Connelly, who began the 2019 season as a starting linebacker.