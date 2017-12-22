King (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Arizona, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

King caught two of three targets for 70 yards and two touchdowns in last week's 34-29 loss to the Eagles, but he was unable to finish out the contest due to a concussion. His upcoming absence will allow some combination of Kalif Raymond, Travis Rudolph and Hunter Sharp to get playing time in three-wide formations alongside Sterling Shepard and Roger Lewis. Raymond was the beneficiary last week with 22 snaps on offense, though he didn't draw any targets.