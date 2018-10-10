Tavarres King: Released by Vikings
The Vikings released King (leg) off injured reserve on Tuesday, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
King was reverted to IR when he cleared waivers on Aug. 31 and is now free to explore other opportunities, health permitting. The fourth-year receiver has 22 receptions for 240 yards and three touchdowns in his career.
