McKinney totaled 10 tackles (four solo) and intercepted a pass in Sunday's 10-7 victory versus the Patriots.

McKinney led New York in stops in the win, finishing with double-digit tackles for the fourth straight week. His biggest contribution, however, was a fourth-quarter interception of Bailey Zappe at midfield. McKinney returned the pickoff 18 yards, helping to set up a Randy Bullock field goal that provided the winning margin for the Giants. The interception was the first of the season for McKinney, and combined with his recent stellar production as a tackler, it gives him plenty of momentum heading into the team's Week 13 bye.