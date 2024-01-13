McKinney ended the regular season with 116 tackles (78 solo), including a half-sack, along with 11 pass defenses, including three interceptions, over 17 contests.
McKinney didn't miss a defensive snap for New York this season after being limited to just nine games last year due to a hand injury. The fourth-year safety posted a modest 43 tackles without a pickoff over the first eight weeks of the campaign but picked up the pace considerably after that, tallying 73 stops and three pickoffs across his final nine games. McKinney chose a good time to put up career-best totals in tackles and passes defended, as he'll be looking for a nice payday in the offseason as an unrestricted free agent. The Giants will likely look to bring him back, but the price could be steeper than they're willing to go.
