McKinney will not receive the transition tag from the Giants and will become a free agent at the start of the new league year, March 13, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

McKinney's time in New York appears to be over after spending the first four seasons of his career with the squad, which selected him in the second round of the 2020 Draft. The Alabama product appeared in all 17 games last season, recording 116 tackles (78 solo), 11 passes defended and three interceptions. McKinney will likely be one of the most sought-after safeties on the market when free agency opens.