McKinney recorded 10 tackles (seven solo), including a half-sack, in Monday's Week 16 loss to Philadelphia.
McKinney tied for the team lead in tackles on Christmas Day, finishing with his fifth double-digit effort of the campaign. All of the those big performances have come over his past seven contests, a span in which the fourth-year safety has considerably grown his IDP appeal in fantasy. McKinney's big game Monday pushed his season total to 104 stops, marking the first triple-digit tackle campaign of his career.
More News
-
Giants' Xavier McKinney: Comes up big in Week 12 win•
-
Giants' Xavier McKinney: Logs double-digit tackles again•
-
Giants' Xavier McKinney: Looking good for Week 11•
-
Giants' Xavier McKinney: Limited with injury to ribs•
-
Giants' Xavier McKinney: Posts double-digit tackles again•
-
Giants' Xavier McKinney: Team's top tackler Week 9•