McKinney recorded 10 tackles (seven solo), including a half-sack, in Monday's Week 16 loss to Philadelphia.

McKinney tied for the team lead in tackles on Christmas Day, finishing with his fifth double-digit effort of the campaign. All of the those big performances have come over his past seven contests, a span in which the fourth-year safety has considerably grown his IDP appeal in fantasy. McKinney's big game Monday pushed his season total to 104 stops, marking the first triple-digit tackle campaign of his career.