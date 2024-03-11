The Packers and McKinney agreed to terms on a four-year, $68 million contract Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

McKinney is coming off a career-best 116 tackles with the Giants in 2023, supplementing that total with three interceptions, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and 0.5 sacks in 17 contests. With Darnell Savage moving on to the Jaguars earlier Monday, safety was among the top needs for the Packers this offseason, and McKinney will slot in as the team's new starting free safety.