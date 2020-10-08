Wilcox visited with the Falcons on Wednesday, and it is expected that he soon will re-sign with the team, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Though not yet official, Atlanta appears to be bringing back a familiar face in Wilcox after he was cut by the team Sept. 4. The Falcons' secondary has been ravaged by injury, as A.J. Terrell (reserve-COVID-19), Darqueze Dennard (hamstring), Keanu Neal (hamstring) and Ricardo Allen (elbow) were all inactive for Week 4, and that was before Damontae Kazee suffered a torn Achilles during Monday night's loss to Green Bay.