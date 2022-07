Sweezy signed a one-day contract to retire with the Seahawks on Friday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Sweezy was drafted by Seattle in the seventh round back in 2012, and he spent five of his eight NFL seasons with the team. Initially a defensive end, Sweezy managed to convert and thrive at right guard, the position he locked down as a starter during the Seahawks' Super Bowl XLVIII win.