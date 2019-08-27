Strong was cut by the Browns on Monday, Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Strong was competing for a depth role in Cleveland but the team decided he was not the right fit, less than a week after they signed his former-Texan teammate and fellow wideout Braxton Miller. He ends his preseason stint with seven receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown. Only 25, there's a chance Strong could find his way onto a roster or practice squad during the regular season.