Rosas and Josh Lambo were alternating field-goal attempts in "pressurized situations" during mandatory minicamp, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Rosas re-signed with Jacksonville in March after appearing in six games last season and going 8-for-11 on field-goal attempts and making all nine PATs. Lambo spent most of the season on injured reserve with a hip injury, but he's converted 95 percent of field goals since signing in 2017. Rosas likely will need a strong showing in training camp in order to supplant Lambo.