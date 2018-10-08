Norwell was seen wearing a protective boot on his left foot Monday, but head coach Doug Marrone expects the offensive lineman to be available for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Michael DiRocco of ESPN reports.

Norwell has started all five games of the season despite injuring his foot two weeks ago. Look for the Jaguars to be careful with their prized lineman in practice this week to be sure he's able to suit up Sunday in Dallas.