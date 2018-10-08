Jaguars' Andrew Norwell: Wearing protective boot on left foot
Norwell was seen wearing a protective boot on his left foot Monday, but head coach Doug Marrone expects the offensive lineman to be available for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Michael DiRocco of ESPN reports.
Norwell has started all five games of the season despite injuring his foot two weeks ago. Look for the Jaguars to be careful with their prized lineman in practice this week to be sure he's able to suit up Sunday in Dallas.
More News
-
Jaguars' Andrew Norwell: Full participant Friday•
-
Jaguars' Andrew Norwell: Resumes practicing Monday•
-
Jaguars' Andrew Norwell: Will not play Saturday•
-
Jaguars' Andrew Norwell: Battling calf tightness•
-
Jaguars' Andrew Norwell: Officially signs with Jaguars•
-
Panthers' Andrew Norwell: Reaches terms with Jags•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Week 6 Fantasy waiver wire pickups
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe in Carson and Davis?
Running back committees have become our reality in Fantasy Football. Heath Cummings dissects...
-
Week 5 reactions, Week 6 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's game, while keeping an eye...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...