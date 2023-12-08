Beathard (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Beathard's practice activity was affected this week to the injury he sustained to his left shoulder during his relief appearance in Monday's 34-31 overtime loss to the Bengals, but even though he's been cleared to play Week 14, he may not be needed. Trevor Lawrence has made rapid progress in his recovery from the right high-ankle sprain he suffered Monday and is being listed as questionable for Sunday's contest after logging limited practices Thursday and Friday. The Jaguars appear to be viewing Lawrence as a game-time decision, but if he demonstrates enough progress to get the green light to start ahead of Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff, Beathard would be stuck in his usual backup role.