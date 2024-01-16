Beathard appeared in seven games this season and completed 40 of 53 passes for 349 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried eight times for 35 yards.

The 30-year-old primarily worked in mop-up duty but saw significant action in Weeks 16 and 17 with Trevor Lawrence injured. Beathard played well in those contests, completing 28 of 39 passes for 272 yards and a touchdown, helping Jacksonville to a victory in his lone start. He's under contract for 2024 and seems likely to work as Lawrence's top backup once more.