Beathard is expected to compete with Mac Jones -- who is slated to be traded to from the Patriots to the Jaguars -- to be Trevor Lawrence's top backup in 2024, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

The report notes that Beathard is in the final year of a two-year, $4.5 million contract that he signed prior to last season. Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, part of the Jaguars' motivation for the deal is that Beathard has been banged up at times during his stint with the team, with Jones -- a 2021 first-rounder -- giving the team a healthy backup option (with plenty of starting experience) ahead of the coming season.