Beathard will serve as the backup quarterback in Sunday's game against the Browns with Trevor Lawrence (ankle) listed active for the contest and having been cleared to start, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Just six days after suffering what was reported as a right high-ankle sprain in Monday's 34-31 overtime loss to the Bengals, Lawrence will be able to return to the lineup without having to miss a game, even though his injury typically entails a multi-week recovery. The Jaguars were still concerned enough about Lawrence's health to sign another quarterback (Nathan Rourke) to the active roster Saturday, but Rourke will be a healthy inactive Sunday while Beathard sticks in the No. 2 role. While coming on in relief of Lawrence against the Bengals, Beathard completed nine of 10 pass attempts for 63 yards to go with seven yards on his lone carry.