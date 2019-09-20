Play

Campbell notched seven tackles (all solo), five quarterback hits and three sacks during Thursday's 20-7 win over the Titans.

Campbell dominated Tennessee's offensive line, creating problems for quarterback Marcus Mariota all night en route to compiling three sacks. The 32-year-old will work to keep his momentum going Week 4 in Denver.

