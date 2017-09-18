Jaguars' Calvin Pryor: Placed on injured reserve
Pryor (ankle) was placed on injured reserve by the Jaguars on Monday.
Pryor joined the Jaguars only 10 days ago and was inactive for Weeks 1 and 2. It's unknown when exactly he injured his ankle so the recovery timetable has always been murky, but the 25-year-old will now need to reach an injury settlement with the team if he wants to play again this season, unless the Jaguars are willing to use one of their IR-return designations on him, which is unlikely.
More News
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...