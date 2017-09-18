Pryor (ankle) was placed on injured reserve by the Jaguars on Monday.

Pryor joined the Jaguars only 10 days ago and was inactive for Weeks 1 and 2. It's unknown when exactly he injured his ankle so the recovery timetable has always been murky, but the 25-year-old will now need to reach an injury settlement with the team if he wants to play again this season, unless the Jaguars are willing to use one of their IR-return designations on him, which is unlikely.