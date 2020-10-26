Conley caught one of two targets for a 28-yard touchdown in Sunday's 39-29 loss to the Chargers.

The veteran receiver's first touchdown of the season gave the Jaguars their last lead of the afternoon late in the third quarter, as the Bolts went on to score the game's final 17 points. It's the second straight game in which Conley has caught only one pass, and he's seen just 10 targets from Gardner Minshew over the last four contests as the Jags' No. 4 wideout. Jacksonville could shake up its passing game during its Week 8 bye, however, as Minshew's job security is shaky following six straight losses.