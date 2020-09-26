Conley caught three of eight targets for 34 yards during Thursday's loss to the Dolphins.

The 27-year-old led Jacksonville's wideouts in offensive snaps (53 of 66) and targets in the absence of DJ Chark (back/chest), but he was unable to turn it into significant production. It should have been as ideal situation for Conley with the Jaguars playing from behind most of the game, but RB James Robinson ended up being the only pass catcher to exceed 45 receiving yards. Conley has caught eight of 16 targets for 88 yards through three games and isn't a viable fantasy option, especially once Chark is back in the fold.