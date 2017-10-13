Jaguars' Chris Ivory: No longer on injury report
Ivory (hip flexor) is no longer listed on the Jaguars' Week 6 injury report after practicing fully Friday.
Ivory will be a go Sunday against the Rams, but his fantasy upside is currently limited in his role as Leonard Fournette's top backup. It's an assignment that has led to Ivory garnering a combined 17 carries for 83 yards over the Jaguars' last two games.
