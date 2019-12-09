Jaguars' D.J. Chark Jr.: Has ankle injury of unknown severity
Coach Doug Marrone said Chark rolled his ankle Sunday against the Chargers and is considered "day-to-day or week-to-week," Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL reports.
Chark exited in the latter stages of the Jaguars' Week 14 defeat, finishing his day with nine catches (on 10 targets) for 75 yards. Considering Marrone couldn't hone in on a recovery timetable, Chark's ability to practice this week will be telling for his upcoming availability. Notably -- and perhaps as a precautionary measure -- Chark has been in a walking boot since postgame Sunday. Any sort of absence from Chark will whittle down the receiving corps, whose healthy members include Dede Westbrook, Chris Conley, Keelan Cole and Michael Walker.
