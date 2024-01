Chark (foot) practiced fully Thursday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

After opening Week 18 prep with a capped session due to a foot issue Wednesday, Chark was able to handle every practice rep one day later, thereby paving the way for him to suit up Sunday against the Buccaneers. Back in Week 13, he hauled in three of four targets for 56 yards at Tampa Bay.