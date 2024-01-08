Chark secured two of four targets for 46 yards in the Panthers' 9-0 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Chark closed out his first Panthers season by setting the pace in receiving yards and targets on the afternoon while also sharing the team lead in receptions. Like all other Carolina pass catchers, Chark was partly a victim of rookie first overall pick's Bryce Young's shortcomings under center, and he put together an unremarkable 35-525-5 line across 15 games. Chark still displayed plenty of downfield chops and will still be just 27 when next season begins, but it remains to be seen if there will be mutual interest between him and the Panthers in a reunion after he played on a one-year deal in 2023.