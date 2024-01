Chark recorded one catch (on six targets) for 18 yards during Sunday's 26-0 loss at Jacksonville.

It was a quiet follow-up to the six-catch, 98-yard, two-touchdown effort Chark put together last Sunday against the Packers. Despite tying fellow wide receiver Adam Thielen for the team lead in targets, Chark wasn't able to do much in a game in which quarterback Bryce Young threw for 112 yards on 32 attempts. Chark now will turn his focus to a Week 18 matchup with the Buccaneers.